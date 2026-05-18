Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Evan Mobley scored 21 points to go with a game-high 12 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Detroit Pistons 125-94 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Mobley shot 7-10 from the field, sinking all six of his 2-point attempts. He also contributed six assists, two steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points in the Cavaliers’ blowout win over the Pistons. Mitchell went 10-22 from the floor with two 3-pointers made. He added a game-high eight assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Sam Merrill came off the bench to score a playoff career-high 23 points as the Cavaliers eliminated the Pistons. Merrill was very efficient, going 7-10 from the field (5-8 on threes) and 4-4 from the free throw line. He also swiped one steal in 25 minutes of action.

Milestones

Four Cleveland Cavaliers scored at least 20 points: Mitchell (26), Jarrett Allen (23), Merrill (23), and Mobley (21). That ties the NBA record for the most such players in a Game 7, a feat achieved by five other teams.

The Cavaliers also tied a franchise record for most 20-point scorers in any playoff game with four. They previously accomplished the feat on April 26, 1990 and May 6, 2016.

The Cavaliers are just the third road team in NBA postseason history to win a Game 7 by 30 or more points, joining the 1948 Philadelphia Warriors (League Semifinals) and the 2022 Dallas Mavericks (Western Conference Semifinals).

The Cavaliers missed 16 of their 44 attempts from the charity stripe, setting a franchise record for most free throws missed in a playoff game. They had recorded 13 misses on four occasions, most recently on April 15, 2017.

The Detroit Pistons misfired on 27 of their 39 shots from beyond the arc, setting franchise records for most 3-pointers missed and attempted in a playoff game. The previous marks were 25 misses (April 20, 2019 and May 1, 2025) and 37 attempts (April 24, 2025).

Streaking

Mitchell has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 34 playoff games, tying Desmond Bane (May 23, 2021 to May 3, 2026) for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany