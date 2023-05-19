Murray, Nuggets Ignite Late

Jamal Murray scored 23 fourth-quarter points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets will take a 2-0 series lead to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

Murray’s 23 points in the final period are the most in the fourth quarter of an NBA Conference Finals game since Allen Iverson scored 26 on June 1, 2001. It’s the fourth time Murray has scored at least 20 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. Over the last 25 postseasons, only two other players have produced multiple such games: Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson, each with two.

Murray finished with a game-high 37 points, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Murray shot 11-24 from the field — including 6-14 from 3-point range — and made nine of his 10 free throws.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic produced yet another triple-double, tallying 23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals. He joined Wilt Chamberlain (April 9 & 11, 1967) as the only players in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in back-to-back playoff games.

It’s the fourth straight game in which Jokic has recorded a triple-double, tying Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA postseason history. Jokic is the only player to record four straight 20-point triple-doubles in the postseason.

Jokic has recorded seven triple-doubles in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, tying the record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason:

7 — Wilt Chamberlain (1967)

7 — Nikola Jokic (2023)

6 — Magic Johnson (1982)

6 — Draymond Green (2019)

Jokic has 13 career triple-doubles in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Russell Westbrook for third place on the NBA’s all-time list:

30 — Magic Johnson

28 — LeBron James

13 — Nikola Jokic

12 — Russell Westbrook

Over the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, Jokic has totals of 57 points, 38 rebounds, and 26 assists. No other player in NBA history has recorded at least 55 points, 35 rebounds, and 25 assists over any two-game postseason span.

Murray and Jokic became the first teammates to each record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the same conference finals game since Magic Johnson and James Worthy on May 18, 1986.

The Nuggets are 8-0 at home this postseason, and have won nine straight home playoff games dating back to last year. That’s the longest such streak in franchise history, ABA seasons included.

The Lakers’ LeBron James compiled 22 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, four steals, and two blocks in the loss. It’s the 137th double-double of James’ playoff career, tying Bill Russell for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list:

164 — Tim Duncan

157 — Magic Johnson

143 — Wilt Chamberlain

142 — Shaquille O’Neal

137 — Bill Russell

137 — LeBron James

James missed all six of his 3-point attempts, and is now 0-10 from long range in this conference finals. Dating back to Game 2 of the first round, James has missed 19 consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. No other player in the last 25 postseasons has recorded a longer such streak.

Austin Reaves tied James for team-high scoring honors with 22 points, shooting 8-16 from the floor with five 3-pointers made. Reaves also dished out five assists, giving him three straight 20-point, 5-assist games.

Lakers center Anthony Davis recorded a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing a team-high 14 rebounds. He also blocked a game-high four shots. Davis struggled from the field, hitting just four of 15 attempts (26.7%), although he did make nine of his 11 free throws.

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score 21 points for the Lakers, shooting 8-10 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. Hachimura has four 20-point games coming off the bench this postseason. The last Lakers to record four such games in a postseason are Bob McAdoo and Mike McGee, both in 1984.