Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic recorded his third straight triple-double, compiling 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ series-clinching 117-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Dallas advances to the conference finals, where they will face the winner of tonight’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Doncic shot 9-15 from the field — including 4-6 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throw attempts. He also swiped a team-high two steals in his game-high 45 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 36 points in the Thunder’s loss to the Mavericks. Gilgeous-Alexander went 14-25 from the floor, hitting four of his five 3-point attempts. He also recorded a team-high eight assists (tied with Jalen Williams) and a game-high two blocks in 43 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Dereck Lively II posted a double-double, scoring 12 points and hauling in a game-high 15 rebounds as the Mavericks eliminated the Thunder. Lively II took just six shots from the field, sinking five of them. He registered a game-high rating of plus-26 points in his 30 minutes of court time.