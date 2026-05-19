Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 41 points and 24 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in double overtime to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama shot 14-25 from the field and 12-13 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high three shots and swiped one steal in 49 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Dylan Harper scored 24 points in the Spurs’ win over the Thunder. Harper went just 8-20 from the floor, but made all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe. He added 11 rebounds, a game-high seven steals, and six assists, committing just one turnover in 47 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Alex Caruso scored a playoff career-high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Thunder’s loss to the Spurs. Caruso shot 11-19 from the field, sinking eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded two steals and a team-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 32 minutes played.

Milestones

At 22 years and 134 days old, Wembanyama became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. The previous mark of 22 years and 352 days was held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 3, 1970).

Wembanyama is just the fourth player to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game in the conference finals (the NBA introduced conference play in 1970-71). He joins Abdul-Jabbar (April 18, 1974), Moses Malone (April 26, 1981), and Charles Barkley (June 5, 1993).

Harper broke the San Antonio Spurs’ record for most steals in a playoff game with seven. The previous mark of six thefts was accomplished four times, most recently by Kawhi Leonard (April 22, 2017).

At 20 years and 77 days old, Harper became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a conference finals game. Magic Johnson (April 30, 1980) held the previous mark of 20 years and 260 days.

Caruso tied the Oklahoma City Thunder’s record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with eight. He matched previous efforts by Gary Payton (April 29, 1997) and Paul George (April 15, 2008).

The Spurs’ Stephon Castle set a franchise record for most turnovers in a playoff game with 11. The previous mark of 10 errors was held by Tim Duncan (May 7, 2002).

The Spurs’ Julian Champagnie misfired on eight of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc, tying the franchise record for most 3-pointers missed in a playoff game. He shares the mark with Jaren Jackson (twice), Patty Mills, and Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs ’ starting five — Devin Vassell, Champagnie, Wembanyama, Harper, and Castle — had an average age of 22.9 years, the youngest starting lineup in conference finals history. The previous mark of 23.7 years was set by the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the 1977 Western Conference Finals.

The Spurs missed 30 of their 43 attempts from long range, setting franchise records for most 3-pointers missed and attempted in a playoff game. They surpassed the previous marks of 26 misses (twice) and 39 attempts (May 6, 2026).

Streaking

The Spurs have scored at least 120 points in each of their last three playoff games, matching the franchise’s longest such streak in a single postseason since joining the NBA in 1976 (April 26–29, 1983).

Miscellany