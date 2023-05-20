Heat Rally, Take 2-0 Lead

The Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Boston Celtics 36-22 in the final period to pull out a 111-105 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat will take home a 2-0 lead as the series moves to Miami for Game 3 on Sunday.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 27 points, adding eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks. Butler shot 12-25 from the field and made all three of his free throws.

Butler has produced at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in each of his last two games. The last player to record back-to-back such games in the Eastern Conference Finals was Isiah Thomas on May 26 & 28, 1990.

Heat center Bam Adebayo fell one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points with game highs of 17 rebounds and nine assists. It’s Adebayo’s 23rd career playoff double-double, breaking a tie with Dwyane Wade for the second-most such games in franchise history.

Caleb Martin came off the bench for the Heat to score a playoff career-high 25 points, shooting 11-16 from the field with three 3-pointers made. Martin scored 12 of his points while playing all 12 minutes of the second quarter, making five of his seven shots from the floor.

Fellow reserve Duncan Robinson scored 15 points in 21 minutes of action. Robinson shot 6-9 from the field, including 3-6 from 3-point range. It’s the 21st time Robinson has made at least three 3-pointers in a playoff game, five more such games than any other player in franchise history.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points in the loss, adding team highs of 13 rebounds and eight assists. Tatum now has four career playoff games in which he’s been the Celtics’ outright leader in points, rebounds, and assists, tying Rajon Rondo for the second-most such games in franchise history.

Tatum shot 10-20 from the floor and hit 11 of his 12 free throws. It’s third time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, tied for the second-most such games in a postseason in franchise history.

Teammate Jaylen Brown had a rough night from the field, making just seven of his 23 attempts (30.4%). It’s the second-lowest field goal percentage Brown has recorded in a playoff game in which he took at least 20 shots. Brown also recorded a game-low plus-minus of –24.