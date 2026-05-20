Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 38 points as the New York Knicks stormed back from a 22-point deficit with less than eight minutes remaining to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Brunson shot 15-29 from the field and 7-10 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high six assists, five rebounds, and a team-high three steals in 46 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Knicks. Mitchell went 12-23 from the floor, including four 3-pointers made. He added a game-high six steals, five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 41 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points as the Knicks rallied to beat the Cavaliers. Bridges shot an efficient 7-11 from the field with two 3-pointers made. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped two steals in 42 minutes played.

Milestones

Brunson became the 71st player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career playoff points. He attained that milestone in 78 games, the 18th-fastest player in postseason history to do so.

Mitchell tied the Cleveland Cavaliers record for most steals in a playoff game with six. Five other Cavs have achieved the feat, most recently Jarrett Allen on April 28, 2025.

The Cleveland Cavaliers missed 34 of their 50 shots from beyond the arc, setting franchise records for most 3-pointers missed and attempted in a playoff game. They surpassed the previous marks of 33 misses (twice) and 48 attempts (May 13, 2024).

Streaking

Mitchell has made at last one 3-pointer in 35 consecutive playoff games, tying Jason Terry (May 30, 2006 to April 27, 2010) for the ninth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 53 playoff games, tying Elgin Baylor (April 9, 1959 to March 30, 1964) for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brunson has scored in double figures in 53 straight playoff games with the Knicks (63 in a row overall), breaking a tie with Walt Frazier (April 27, 1970 to March 29, 1974) for the longest such streak in franchise postseason history.

The New York Knicks have won eight consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history. They have outscored their opponents by 196 points during that run, the highest such figure in NBA postseason history over an eight-game span.

The Knicks have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 20 playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise postseason history by four games.

Miscellany