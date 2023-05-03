Davis Dominant in Win

Anthony Davis was dominant as the Los Angeles Lakers knocked off the Golden State Warriors 117-112 to take Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Game 2 will be played in San Francisco on Thursday.

Davis scored a game-high 30 points, shooting 11-19 from the field and hitting all eight of his free throws. Davis added game highs of 23 rebounds (tied) and four blocks, and also handed out five assists. He joined Nikola Jokic (June 11, 2021) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (May 13, 2022) as the only active players to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game.

Davis has totals of 155 points, 105 rebounds, and 30 blocks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The last player to record at least 150 points, 100 rebounds, and 25 blocks through his first seven games of a postseason was Hakeem Olajuwon in 1993.

Teammate LeBron James struggled from the field, shooting 9-24 and missing seven of his eight 3-pointers. However, James scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked three shots in 40 minutes of action.

It’s the second time this postseason Davis and James have each recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in the same game. The last duo to record two such games in a postseason was the Houston Rockets’ Ralph Sampson and Olajuwon (aka the Twin Towers) in 1986.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a team-high 27 points in the loss. He’s the first Warrior to open a postseason with eight straight 25-point games since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962. Curry is also the first player in NBA history age 35 years or older to open a postseason with eight such games in a row.

Curry shot just 10-24 for the field, but did connect on six of his 13 3-point attempts. Teammates Klay Thompson (25 points) and Jordan Poole (21) also hit six 3-pointers apiece. Curry, Thompson, and Poole became the first trio in NBA history to each make at least six 3-pointers in the same playoff game.

Warriors center Kevon Looney turned in his fourth 20-rebound effort in his last six games, hauling in a career-high 23 boards to go along with 10 points and five assists. Looney is the first player to record four 20-rebound games in a six-game playoff span since Wilt Chamberlain in 1973.

Looney has dished out at least five assists in three of those games. The last player to record at least three 20-rebound, 5-assist games in a postseason was Tim Duncan in 2003.

Knicks Rally, Tie Series

The New York Knicks rallied from a six-point deficit five minutes into the fourth quarter to defeat the Miami Heat 111-105, squaring their Eastern Conference Semifinals series at a game apiece. The teams will now travel to Miami for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 30 points, shooting 10-19 from the floor with six 3-pointers made. Brunson joined Carmelo Anthony (2013) as the only players in franchise history to score at least 20 points in each of their first seven games of a postseason.

Knicks forward Julius Randle returned after missing Game 1 with an ankle sprain, scoring 25 points, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. Randle is the first Knick to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game since Carmelo Anthony on April 19, 2011.

R.J. Barrett was the third Knick to record a 20-point game, scoring 24 points on 8-17 shooting from the field with five 3-pointers made. Brunson and Barrett became the first duo in franchise history to each score at least 20 points with five 3-pointers made in a playoff game.

Barrett has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games. At 22 years and 322 days old, Barrett is by far the youngest player in franchise history to record four such games in a row (Walt Frazier, 26 years, 3 days).

Making his fourth straight start, Knicks guard Josh Hart produced 14 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. The last starting guard to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game for the Knicks was John Starks on May 16, 1997.

Starting in place of the injured Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s Caleb Martin scored a playoff career-high 22 points. Martin shot 8-15 from the floor, including 4-8 from 3-point range. He also snagged a team-high eight rebounds (tied) and did not commit a turnover.

Heat center Bam Adebayo scored 15 points, shooting 5-10 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds and six assists, both tied for team-high figures. It’s the 11th time Adebayo has led the Heat — either outright or tied — in both rebounds and assists in a playoff game. The only player in franchise history with more such games is LeBron James (30).