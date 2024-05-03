Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson produced game highs of 41 points and 12 assists in the New York Knicks’ series-clinching 118-115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Knicks move on to the conference semifinals, where they will face the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 Monday night.

Brunson shot 13-27 from the field (3-8 on 3-pointers) and 12-16 from the free throw line. He committed just two turnovers and two personal fouls in 44 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

T.J. McConnell came off the bench to record 20 points, nine assists, and a game-high four steals in the Indiana Pacers’ series-clinching 120-98 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers advance to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2014, where they will square off against the Knicks.

McConnell made seven of his nine shots from the floor (sinking both of his 3-point attempts) and hit all four of his free throws. He was charged with just one turnover in 23 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Joel Embiid posted team highs of 39 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Sixers fell to the Knicks to the end their season. Embiid went 12-25 from the field and made all 13 of his free throw attempts. On the down side, he committed a game-high five turnovers and fouled out with 11 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Milestones

Brunson is just the fourth player in NBA postseason history to record at least 40 points and 10 assists in a series-clinching win. He joins Michael Jordan (1989 ECS), Chris Paul (2018 WCS), and Devin Booker (2023 WC1).

Brunson became just the second player in NBA history to record three 35-point, 10-assist games in a single playoff series. He joins Oscar Robertson, who did so in the 1963 Eastern Division Finals.

Brunson made 75 field goals and handed out 54 assists versus the Sixers. The only other players in NBA history to record at least 75 field goals made and 50 assists in a six-game playoff series are LeBron James (2015 Finals) and Nikola Jokic (2023 WCS).

Streaking

Brunson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 17 playoff games, breaking a tie with Carmelo Anthony (April 30, 2012 to May 18, 2013) for the longest such streak in Knicks history. Brunson is averaging 30.5 PPG and 6.8 APG over that span.

Brunson became just the second player in franchise history to score at least 35 points in four straight playoff games. Bernard King recorded six such games in a row from May 1, 1983 to April 27, 1984.

Brunson has recorded at least 35 points and five assists in four straight playoff games. The only other players in NBA history to produce at least four such games in a row in a single postseason are Michael Jordan (twice, high of five) and LeBron James (five).

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 28 points with four 3-pointers made in the Bucks’ loss to the Pacers. Lillard has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 36 playoff games, breaking a tie with Jason Terry (May 30, 2006 to April 27, 2010) for the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany