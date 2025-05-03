Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Fred VanVleet produced game highs of 29 points (tied with Stephen Curry) and eight assists (tied with Jimmy Butler III) as the Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-107 to force a seventh and deciding game in their Western Conference First Round series. VanVleet shot 7-13 from the field (6-9 on 3-pointers) and sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He also collected eight rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Alperen Sengun recorded his fourth double-double of the series, scoring 21 points and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds in the Rockets’ win over the Warriors. Sengun added six assists and three steals in 37 minutes played. He went 8-20 from the floor and 5-7 from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Jimmy Butler III compiled 27 points, a team-high nine rebounds, and a game-high eight assists (tied with Fred VanVleet), but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors fell to the Rockets. Butler III shot just 7-17 from the field (1-6 on threes), but made 12 of his 14 free throw attempts. He also blocked one shot and committed just one turnover in 42 minutes of court time.