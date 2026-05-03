Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-100 series-clinching victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Embiid shot 12-26 from the field and 9-11 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 12 rebounds (tied with Neemias Queta), six assists, and one block, committing just one turnover in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points in the Sixers’ win over the Celtics. Maxey went 11-18 from the floor (2-4 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also contributed 11 rebounds and a game-high seven assists (tied with Payton Pritchard), and was charged with only one turnover in 45 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Celtics fell to the Sixers. Brown shot 12-27 from the field (3-9 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also recorded nine rebounds, four assists, and a game-high three blocks (tied with Derrick White) in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

Embiid and Maxey became the first teammates in NBA postseason history to each record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a Game 7. The only other duo in Philadelphia 76ers history to accomplish the feat in any playoff game was Hal Greer and Wali Jones in Game 1 of the 1967 NBA Finals.

The Sixers’ VJ Edgecombe scored 23 points, becoming just the second player in NBA postseason history to score 20 points or more points in a Game 7 before turning 21 years old. Jayson Tatum achieved the feat twice during the 2018 NBA Playoffs, on April 28 and May 27.

The Celtics’ Derrick White hit five triples to become the 33rd player in NBA postseason history to reach 200 career 3-pointers made. He also tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers missed in a playoff game with 11, an ignominious feat which had previously been achieved by Grant Williams (May 15, 2022), Jayson Tatum (May 5, 2025), and White himself (May 5, 2025).

Streaking

The Sixers’ Paul George hit three shots from beyond the arc, extending his streak of playoff games with at least one 3-pointer made to 50. He’s the third player in NBA postseason history to record at least 50 such games in a row, joining Stephen Curry (132 games) and Klay Thompson (54).

Brown scored in double figures for the 105th consecutive playoff game, tying Tim Duncan (May 27, 2001 to April 29, 2008) for the 11th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany