Statitudes

Statitudes

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Griffin Antle's avatar
Griffin Antle
4h

Ten Celtics played last night but only five of them scored. I have to imagine that's historically significant, but not sure how you'd factor out garbage time minutes (which Boston didn't play last night)

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