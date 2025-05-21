Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. He also recorded a game-high nine assists, five rebounds, and three steals, committing just one personal foul in 38 minutes played. Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 10-27 from the field, but sank 11 of his 14 free throw attempts.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Williams compiled 19 points, a team-high eight rebounds (tied with Isaiah Joe), five assists, and a game-high five steals in the Thunder’s win over the Timberwolves. He was not charged with a turnover in 33 minutes of action. Williams went just 7-18 from the floor, but hit all four of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Julius Randle scored a team-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves fell to the Thunder. Randle shot 9-13 from the field (5-6 on 3-pointers) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds and swiped one steal in 36 minutes of court time.

