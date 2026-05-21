Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 30 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final to even the series at one game apiece. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-24 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line. He added a game-high nine assists, four rebounds, a team-high two blocks, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored 21 points to go with a game-high 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in the Spurs’ loss to the Thunder. Wembanyama went 8-16 from the floor, hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts. He also recorded six assists, a game-high four blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Alex Caruso came off the bench to score 17 points in the Thunder’s series-tying win. Caruso was very efficient, going 5-7 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 4-4 from the free throw line. He also contributed five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 25 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

The Spurs’ Devin Vassell went 6-12 from beyond the arc, tying the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a playoff game. He shares the mark of 12 attempts with Brent Barry (May 27, 2008) and Patty Mills (May 9, 2017).

The Spurs’ Stephon Castle committed nine turnovers, giving him 20 errors over his last two games. That’s the most turnovers over any two-game playoff span since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1977-78.

Streaking

At 22 years and 136 days old, Wembanyama became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in back-to-back conference finals games. The previous mark of exactly 24 years was set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on April 16, 1971.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit 13 triples, the 11th consecutive playoff game in which they’ve made 10 or more 3-pointers. It’s the longest such streak in franchise postseason history by two games.

Miscellany