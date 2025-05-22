Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton produced team highs of 31 points and 11 assists (also a game high) as the Indiana Pacers came back to defeat the New York Knicks 138-135 in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton shot 12-23 from the field, hitting four of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and swiped one steal, posting a game-best rating of plus-15 points in 42 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Aaron Nesmith scored a playoff-career-high 30 points, 20 of them coming in a wild fourth quarter, in the Pacers’ victory over the Knicks. Nesmith went 9-13 from the floor, sinking eight of his nine 3-point attempts. He also blocked two shots and swiped one steal in 39 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a playoff-career-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Knicks fell to the Pacers. Towns shot 11-17 from the field (4-8 on threes) and 9-11 from the free throw line. He added 12 rebounds, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 39 minutes played.

Milestones

Nesmith tied the NBA postseason record for most 3-pointers made in a quarter, hitting six triples in the final period of regulation. The feat had previously been achieved by six other players, but Nesmith is the first to do so in the fourth quarter.

Nesmith set an Indiana Pacers record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with eight. The previous mark of seven triples was achieved seven times, most recently by Haliburton on May 8, 2024.

Jalen Brunson (43 points) has produced eight career 40-point playoff games with the New York Knicks, breaking a tie with Bernard King for the most such games in franchise history.

Brunson recorded his 18th career 30-point playoff game with the New York Knicks, tying Patrick Ewing for the most such games in franchise history. Brunson needed just 37 games to reach that mark compared to 105 for Ewing.

Brunson and Towns are the first duo in New York Knicks history to each score at least 35 points in the same playoff game. Leaguewide, they are the first teammates to achieve the feat in an Eastern Conference Finals game (it’s happened three times in the Western Conference Finals).

Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals was just the fifth playoff contest in NBA history with four 30-point scorers (Brunson, Towns, Haliburton, and Nesmith). It’s the first conference finals game to feature four such players.

The Indiana Pacers scored 138 points, the franchise’s highest such total in a playoff game since entering the NBA in 1976. The previous mark of 130 points had been established April 28, 1991 and tied May 19, 2024.

The New York Knicks tied a franchise record for most points in a playoff game, matching the 135 points they scored versus the Boston Celtics on May 4, 1990.

Streaking

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in 37 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in New York Knicks history. He’s handed out at least five assists in 26 straight postseason contests, also the longest such streak in franchise history.

Brunson has recorded at least 15 points and five assists in each of his last 26 playoff games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The postseason record of 29 straight 15-point, 5-assist games is held by Magic Johnson.

The Pacers have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 17 playoff games, the franchise’s longest such streak since joining the NBA in 1976. They are averaging 118.4 PPG with 51.4/39.5/78.6 shooting splits over that span.

Miscellany