Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Josh Hart scored a playoff career-high 26 points as the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take a 2-0 series lead. Hart shot 10-21 from the field, sinking five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He added seven assists, four rebounds, and a game-high two steals (tied with James Harden), committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored 19 points to go with a playoff career-high 14 assists in the Knicks’ win over the Cavaliers. Brunson went 7-16 from the floor and 4-4 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed three rebounds and was charged with just one personal foul in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Mikal Bridges scored 19 points as the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers. Bridges was very efficient, hitting nine of his 12 attempts from the field. He also contributed three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

The Cavaliers’ James Harden recorded two steals to increase his playoff career total to 311, passing Kobe Bryant to take over sixth place on the NBA’s postseason leaderboard (steals have been tracked since the 1973-74 season).

The New York Knicks have outscored their opponents by 212 points over the last nine games, the highest such figure in NBA history over any nine-game span, regular season or postseason. The previous mark of 209 points was set by the Milwaukee Bucks from Nov. 28 to Dec. 16, 1973.

Streaking

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell hit two triples to extend his streak of playoff games with at least one 3-pointer made to 35. He broke a tie with Jason Terry (May 30, 2006 to April 27, 2010) for the ninth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 54 playoff games, tying LeBron James (Aug. 22, 2020 to April 24, 2026) for the 12th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The New York Knicks have won nine consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by three games) and tied for the 11th-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Knicks have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 21 playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by five games) and tied for the 11th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany