Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 33 points — 15 of them in the fourth quarter — as the Dallas Mavericks edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Game 2 will be played Friday night in Minneapolis.

Doncic added a game-high eight assists (tied with Anthony Edwards), six rebounds, and a game-high three steals in his 41 minutes played. He went 12-26 from the floor (3-10 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points — 24 of them in the first half (11-14 field goals) — in the Mavericks’ win over the Timberwolves. For the game, Irving shot 12-23 from the floor and hit all six of his free throw attempts. He also contributed five rebounds and four assists, committing just two turnovers in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points to go with game highs of 11 rebounds (tied with Dereck Lively II) and eight assists (tied with Doncic) in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Mavericks. Edwards went just 6-16 from the field, but made five 3-pointers. He also recorded a team-high two steals (tied with Mike Conley) and was charged with just one personal foul in 41 minutes of court time.

Milestones

The Mavericks’ Doncic and Irving each scored at least 30 points in the same playoff game for the second time, the first such occurrence coming on April 21, 2024. They are the only duo in franchise history to produce multiple such playoff games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves made 18 of their 49 attempts from 3-point range. They broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a playoff game (previously 41) and tied the franchise mark for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game (April 23, 2022).

Streaking

Doncic has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his 41 career playoff games, the longest such streak to start a playoff career in NBA history. Overall, he tied CJ McCollum for the fifth-longest 3-point streak in NBA postseason history.

Doncic is just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his first 13 games of a postseason. He joins Larry Bird (1986), Magic Johnson (1987), and LeBron James (2018).

The Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II registered a game-high rating of plus-19 points in 27 minutes played. He became the first rookie in the NBA’s play-by-play era to record a plus-minus of 15 points or higher in three consecutive playoff games.

The Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels scored a team-high 24 points, his third straight 20-point game. Prior to this run, McDaniels had never scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games, regular season or postseason.

Miscellany