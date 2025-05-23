Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his playoff career high with 38 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 to go up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-21 from the field and 13-15 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of eight assists and three steals, committing just one turnover in 42 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Williams scored 26 points to go with a game-high 10 rebonds in the Thunder’s win over the Timberwolves. Williams went 12-20 from the floor with two 3-pointers made. He added five assists and one steal in 39 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards registered team highs of 32 points, nine rebounds (tied with Rudy Gobert), and six assists in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Thunder. Edwards shot 12-26 from the field (just 1-9 on 3-pointers) and 7-10 from the charity stripe. He also blocked one shot and was not charged with a turnover in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

Edwards raised his playoff career total to 1,065 points, passing Kevin Garnett (1.049) to become the Minnesota Timberwolves’ all-time scoring leader. Edwards has appeared in 39 playoff games, eight fewer than Garnett did with the Timberwolves.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in each of his last five games, matching the longest such streak in Oklahoma City Thunder history. Gilgeous-Alexander also recorded five straight 30-point games in last year’s playoffs, while Gus Williams did the same for the Seattle SuperSonics over multiple playoffs (1982-1984).

Gilgeous-Alexander is just the fourth player in NBA history to make at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in each of the first two games of a conference finals. He joins Tim Duncan (2003), Kobe Bryant (2009), and Kawhi Leonard (2019).

Edwards has scored at least 15 points in 39 straight playoff games, the longest such streak in Minnesota Timberwolves history. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to start his postseason career with 39 such games in a row, the others being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Karl Malone.

Jalen Williams is the first player to record consecutive 15-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games with zero turnovers in the conference finals since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Miscellany