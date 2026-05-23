Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 26 points (tied with Victor Wembanyama) as the Oklahoma City Thunder climbed out of an early 15-0 hole to beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-108 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, giving Oklahoma City a 2-1 series lead. Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 6-17 from the field (2-4 on threes), but sank all 12 of his free throw attempts. He also dished out a game-high 12 assists and blocked one shot in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama matched Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Spurs’ loss to the Thunder. Wembanyama went 8-15 from the floor (2-5 on threes) and 8-10 from the charity stripe. He added four rebounds, three assists, a game-high two blocks (tied with Stephon Castle), and one steal in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jaylin Williams came off the bench to score a playoff career-high 18 points as the Thunder downed the Spurs. Williams shot 5-7 from the field, with all of his makes coming from 3-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped two steals in 22 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

The Oklahoma City Thunder bench accounted for 76 points, the most ever in a conference finals game (the NBA introduced conference play in 1970-71). The previous mark of 69 bench points was set by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the 1985 Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder ’s bench outscored the Spurs’ reserves by 53 points (76-23), the largest such difference in a game in conference finals history. The previous mark of 46 points (51-5) was set by the Spurs in Game 6 of the 2014 Western Conference Finals versus the — wait for it — Thunder.

Three Thunder reserves scored at least 15 points: Jared McCain (24), Jaylin Williams (18), and Alex Caruso (15). That ties the record held by nine other teams for the most such players in a playoff game since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71.

Streaking

The Thunder’s Alex Caruso came off the bench to score 15 points, going 4-7 from the field with three 3-pointers made. It’s the third straight game in which he’s scored at least 15 points with an effective field goal percentage of 75%. The only other reserve in conference finals history to produce three such games in a row is the Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin in 2023 versus the Boston Celtics.

The Thunder went 17-38 (44.7%) from beyond the arc, the 12th consecutive playoff game in which they’ve made 10 or more 3-pointers. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history by three games.

Miscellany