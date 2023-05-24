Celtics Stay Alive

The Boston Celtics staved off elimination, routing the Miami Heat 116-99 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The series shifts to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday, with the Heat still just one win away from their seventh NBA Finals appearance.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum compiled 33 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, all game-high figures. It’s the second time Tatum has been the outright leader in all three categories in a playoff game. The only player in franchise history to record more such games is Larry Bird with three.

Tatum has recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game six times in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Only one player in NBA history has produced more such games in a single postseason:

7 — LeBron James (2018)

6 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1974)

6 — James (2015)

6 — Nikola Jokic (2023)

6 — Jayson Tatum (2023)

Tatum shot 14-22 from the field, including 4-9 from 3-point range. His 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter broke a tie with Paul Pierce for the most 3-pointers made in franchise postseason history:

222 — Jayson Tatum

219 — Paul Pierce

206 — Ray Allen

202 — Jaylen Brown

199 — Marcus Smart

Grant Williams had a productive game off the bench for the Celtics, scoring 14 points and snagging six rebounds. Williams hit four of his seven attempts from the field, with all of his makes coming from 3-point range.

The Celtics shot 43-84 from the field with 18 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 61.9%. That’s the second-highest such figure in a conference finals game in franchise history, trailing only the 63.1% they recorded on May 19, 2022 (also versus the Heat).

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler scored 29 points in the loss, shooting 9-21 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line. Butler also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

Teammate Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the floor. Martin scored 14 of his points in the first half, making all six of his field goal attempts.