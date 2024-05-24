Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jaylen Brown matched his playoff career high with 40 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-110 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston will take a 2-0 series lead to Indianapolis for Game 3 Saturday night.

Brown shot 14-27 from the field — including 4-10 from 3-point range — and made eight of his 11 free throw attempts. He also collected five rebounds and registered a game-high rating of plus-18 points (tied with Oshae Brissett) in 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 27 points on 13-17 shooting from the floor in the Pacers’ loss to the Celtics. He also pulled in a team-high five rebounds (tied with two others) and committed just two turnovers in his team-high 31 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Derrick White scored 23 points in the Celtics’ win over the Pacers. White went 8-15 from the field, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also had six assists and four rebounds in 36 turnover-free minutes.