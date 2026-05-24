Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 30 points as the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Brunson shot 10-19 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also contributed six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Mikal Bridges scored 22 points in the Knicks’ win over the Cavaliers, setting up a potential series-ending Game 4 on Monday. Bridges was very efficient, sinking 11 of his 15 shots from the floor. He added six rebounds, three steals, and a game-high two blocks in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

OG Anunoby scored 21 points as the Knicks knocked off the Cavaliers to move within one win of the NBA Finals. Anunoby went 6-10 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in 31 minutes played.

Milestones

The Cavaliers’ James Harden appeared in his 190th career playoff game, tying Magic Johnson for 14th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason list. His five career Finals games are the fewest of any player who ranks in the top 50.

The New York Knicks have outscored their opponents by 225 points over the last 10 games, the highest such figure in NBA history over any 10-game span, regular season or postseason. The previous mark of 214 points was set by the Milwaukee Bucks from Nov. 27 to Dec. 16, 1973.

Streaking

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell hit three triples, the 37th consecutive playoff game in which he’s made at least one 3-pointer. That ties Michael Finley (May 9, 2002 to May 11, 2005) for the eighth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 55 playoff games, breaking a tie with LeBron James (Aug. 22, 2020 to April 24, 2026) for the 12th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The New York Knicks have won 10 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by four games) and tied with four other teams for the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Knicks have won five straight road playoff games by 10 or more points, tying the 2013 Miami Heat and the 2017 Golden State Warriors for the longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The Knicks have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 22 playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by six games) and tied with two other teams for the ninth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany