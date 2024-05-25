Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 32 points — including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.0 seconds remaining — as the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The series will shift to Dallas for Game 3 Sunday night with the Mavericks holding a 2-0 lead.

Doncic also contributed game highs of 13 assists and 10 rebounds (tied with Rudy Gobert), and was not charged with a personal foul in 41 minutes of action. He shot 10-23 from the field (5-11 on 3-pointers) and 7-7 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Naz Reid came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points (also a playoff career high) in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Mavericks. Reid went 8-13 from the floor, sinking seven of his nine 3-point attempts. He also recorded a game-high two steals (tied with four others) and committed just one turnover in 32 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Daniel Gafford scored 16 points and blocked a game-high five shots in the Mavericks’ win over the Timberwolves. Gafford made eight of his 10 field goal attempts, also snagging five rebounds in 21 turnover-free minutes.