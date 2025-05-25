Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 30 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder 143-101 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, cutting the Thunder’s series lead to 2-1. Edwards also recorded game highs of nine rebounds, six assists (tied with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), and two steals (tied with Rudy Gobert) in 30 minutes played. He shot 12-17 from the field, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts.

Second ⭐️

Julius Randle scored 24 points in the Timberwolves’ rout of the Thunder. Randle went 9-15 from the floor (2-5 on threes) and 4-4 from the charity stripe. He also contributed four rebounds and three assists, posting a game-best rating of plus-38 points in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in just 13 minutes of action as the Timberwolves demolished the Thunder. Shannon Jr. shot 5-8 from the field and sank all four of his free throw attempts. He also swiped one steal and did not commit a turnover.

Milestones