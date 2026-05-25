Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 33 points as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to knot the series at two games apiece. Wembanyama shot 11-22 from the field (3-7 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, five assists, a game-high three blocks, and two steals, posting a game-best rating of plus-29 points in 31 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

De’Aaron Fox scored 12 points to go with a playoff career-high 10 rebounds in the Spurs’ series-tying win over the Thunder. Fox went 5-13 from the floor with one 3-pointer made. He also contributed five assists, one steal, and one block in 31 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Devin Vassell scored 13 points as the Spurs blew out the Thunder. Vassell shot 3-7 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 33 minutes of action.

Milestones

Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to record at least 20 3-pointers made and 50 blocks in a single postseason. He’s hit 23 triples and rejected 53 shots in 14 games.

Wembanyama is just the fifth player to record at least 100 points, 50 rebounds, and 10 blocks through the first four games of a conference finals since the NBA began tracking the latter statistic in 1973-74. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1977), Elvin Hayes (1978), Tim Duncan (2003), and Anthony Davis (2023).

Streaking

The San Antonio Spurs have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 15 playoff games, the second-longest such streak in franchise postseason history. The record of 21 straight 100-point playoff games was set from May 2, 1982 to April 26, 1985.

Miscellany