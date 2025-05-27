Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff-career-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 to take a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander also recorded game highs of 10 assists and nine rebounds (tied with Rudy Gobert) in 40 minutes of action. He shot 13-30 from the field and 12-14 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Williams also established a new playoff career high, scoring 34 points in the Thunder’s win over the Timberwolves. Williams went 13-24 from the floor, making a career-high six of his nine 3-point attempts. He also dished out five assists and swiped three steals in 39 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Nickeil Alexander-Walker came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points (also a playoff career high), but the Timberwolves fell to the Thunder. Alexander-Walker shot 9-15 from the field, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. He added a team-high six assists (tied with Anthony Edwards), four rebounds, and two steals, committing just one turnover in 29 minutes of court time.

Milestones