Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 29 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 105-102 to complete a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics advanced to their 23rd NBA Finals, where they will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brown shot 11-22 from the field, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also had six rebounds and three steals, posting a game-high rating of plus-6 points (tied with Jayson Tatum) in 44 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Andrew Nembhard scored a team-high 24 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists in the Pacers’ loss to the Celtics. Nembhard went 10-18 from the floor, making three of his six attempts from 3-point range. He also snagged six rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds, and dished out a team-high eight assists in the Celtics’ win over the Pacers. He recorded a game-high rating of plus-6 points (tied with Brown) in 44 minutes of playing time. Tatum did not have an efficient night, going 11-26 from the field (3-11 on 3-pointers) and committing a game-high five turnovers.