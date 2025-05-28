Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton compiled game highs of 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds (tied with Karl-Anthony Towns) as the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 130-121 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton also swiped a game-high four steals and did not commit a turnover in 38 minutes of action. He shot 11-23 from the field (5-12 on 3-pointers) and 5-6 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points to help the Pacers defeat the Knicks. Siakam went 11-21 from the floor (3-4 on threes) and 5-6 from the charity stripe. He added five rebounds, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson recorded team highs of 31 points and five assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Knicks fell to the Pacers. Brunson shot 9-19 from the field and made 11 of his 12 free throw attempts. He also swiped two steals and blocked one shot in 37 minutes of court time.

Milestones

Haliburton became the first player to record at least 30 points and 15 assists in a playoff game without committing a turnover since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Haliburton is just the third player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. The others to accomplish the feat are Oscar Robertson (twice) and Nikola Jokic.

Haliburton is the first Indiana Pacer to record a 30-point triple-double in a playoff game since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. He’s also the only Pacer to produce multiple playoff triple-doubles over that span.

Haliburton tallied 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the opening period, becoming just the second player in the play-by-play era to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single quarter in a playoff game. He joins LeBron James, who accomplished the feat May 24, 2015 in the third quarter.

The Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin (20 points, 12 minutes) logged the fewest minutes played in conference finals history by a player in a 20-point game. The previous mark of 16 minutes was set by J.J. Barea in Game 1 of the 2011 Western Conference Finals.

Brunson recorded his 20th career 30-point playoff game with the New York Knicks. He’s the first player in franchise history to reach that mark.

The Indiana Pacers erupted for 43 points in the opening period, the most points they’ve scored in a quarter in a playoff game since joining the NBA in 1976. They also tied the Eastern Conference Finals record for most points scored in an opening period (Cleveland Cavaliers, 2017 Game 5).

On the flip side, the New York Knicks tied a franchise record for most points allowed in a quarter in a playoff game. They also surrendered 43 points to the Philadelphia 76ers on April 25, 2024 (third quarter).

Streaking

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 40 playoff games, the longest such streak in New York Knicks history by 19 games. He’s averaging 30.2 PPG and 6.8 APG over that span.

The Pacers have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 20 playoff games, the franchise’s longest such streak since joining the NBA in 1976. They’re averaging 117.8 PPG with 51.1/39.0/78.9 shooting splits over that span.

Miscellany