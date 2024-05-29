Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 29 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves avoided a sweep with a 105-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The teams will head to Minneapolis for Game 5 Thursday night.

Edwards also produced team highs of 10 rebounds (tied with Rudy Gobert) and nine assists in 40 minutes of playing time. He went 11-25 from the field (2-5 on 3-pointers) and 5-8 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a team-high 28 points in the Mavericks’ loss to the Timberwolves. He also contributed game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes played. Doncic shot just 7-21 from the floor (4-11 on 3-pointers), but made 10 of his 12 free throw attempts.

Third ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points in the Timberwolves’ win over the Mavericks. Towns went 9-13 from the field, hitting four of his five 3-point attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds and posted a game-high rating of plus-15 points in 30 minutes of action.