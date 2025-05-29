Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander registered game highs of 34 points and eight assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander also grabbed seven rebounds and swiped two steals in 34 minutes of action. He shot 14-25 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 4-4 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Chet Holmgren scored 22 points in the Thunder’s series-clinching win over the Timberwolves. Holmgren also snagged seven rebounds and blocked a game-high three shots (tied with Naz Reid) in 30 minutes played. He went 8-13 from the floor (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 4-6 from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Williams racked up 19 points, a game-high eight rebounds, and five assists as the Thunder finished off the Timberwolves. Williams shot 7-14 from the field and 4-5 from the free throw line. He also recored one steal and one block in 32 minutes of court time.

Milestones

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team in NBA history to record four 30-point wins in a single postseason. They are the third team to win two closeout games by 30 or more points in a single playoff run, joining the 1987 Los Angeles Lakers and the 2008 Boston Celtics.

Leaguewide, there have been 10 games decided by 30 or more points in the 2025 NBA Playoffs , tying the league record for the most such wins in a single postseason (2016).

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 11th 30-point game of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, tying Kevin Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder record for most such games in a single postseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander produced his 10th 30-point, 5-assist game of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. He’s just the third player in NBA history to record at least 10 such games in a single playoff run, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James (three times each).

Anthony Edwards (4-6 free throws) increased his playoff career total to 208 free throws made, passing Kevin Garnett (207) to take over first place on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ all-time postseason list.

Streaking

Edwards (19 points) has scored at least 15 points in 42 straight playoff games, the longest such streak in Minnesota Timberwolves history. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to start his postseason career with 42 such games in a row, the others being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Karl Malone.

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany