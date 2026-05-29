Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 28 points as the San Antonio Spurs staved off elimination with a 118-91 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama shot 10-21 from the field, hitting four of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds, a game-high three blocks, and a team-high two steals in 28 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Stephon Castle scored 17 points in the Spurs’ blowout win over the Thunder. Castle went 5-10 from the floor and 7-8 from the free throw line. He added a game-high nine assists, five rebounds, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Dylan Harper scored 18 points as the Spurs beat the Thunder to force a Game 7. Harper shot 6-9 from the field, sinking two of his three attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in just 22 minutes played.

Milestones

Wembanyama produced his fifth 25-point, 10-rebound game of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. At 22 years and 144 days old, he’s the youngest player in league history to record five such games in a single postseason.

This will be the fifth series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs to go the full seven games, matching the most Game 7s in a single postseason. This also happened in 1994, 2014, and 2016.

Streaking

The Thunder’s Cason Wallace had a game-high three steals, the 17th straight playoff game in which he’s recorded at least one theft. He’s swiped multiple steals in each of his last six contests.

Wembanyama has blocked multiple shots in each of his last eight playoff games. His 59 blocks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs are the most in a single postseason since Serge Ibaka also rejected 59 shots in 2012.

The San Antonio Spurs have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 17 playoff games, the second-longest such streak in franchise postseason history. The record of 21 straight 100-point playoff games was set from May 2, 1982 to April 26, 1985.

Miscellany