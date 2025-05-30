Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 32 points as the New York Knicks stayed alive with a 111-94 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Brunson shot 12-18 from the field, hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds, a team-high five assists (tied with Mikal Bridges), and one block in 34 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points on 10-20 shooting from the floor in the Knicks’ win over the Pacers. Towns also contributed a game-high 13 rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He posted a game-best rating of plus-26 points in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points (matching his playoff career high) in the Pacers’ loss to the Knicks. Mathurin went 6-10 from the field (2-4 on threes) and a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe. He also snagged a team-high nine rebounds in 25 minutes of court time.

Milestones