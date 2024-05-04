Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Kyrie Irving scored 28 of his game-high 30 points in the second half as the Dallas Mavericks eliminated the LA Clippers with a 114-101 victory in Game 6 of their Western Conference First Round series. Dallas advances to the conference semifinals, where they will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a series that starts Tuesday.

Irving shot 11-19 from the floor, making five of his nine 3-point attempts. He added six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, committing just one turnover in 42 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 50 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Orlando Magic 103-96 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The decisive Game 7 will be played in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

Mitchell went 22-36 from the field (3-9 on 3-pointers) and 3-6 from the free throw line, adding four rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes of action. He scored the final 22 points of the game for the Cavaliers, including all 18 in the fourth quarter.

Third ⭐️

Paolo Banchero produced team highs of 27 points and four assists (tied with two others) in the Magic’s win over the Cavaliers. Banchero shot 9-20 from the field (2-5 on 3-pointers) and 7-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds and did not commit a personal foul in a team-high 42 minutes played.