Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 32 points as the Detroit Pistons routed the Orlando Magic 116-94 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series to complete a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Cunningham shot 10-18 from the field (4-6 on threes) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of 12 assists and two blocks (tied with three others), posting a game-best rating of plus-29 points in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tobias Harris scored 30 points in the Pistons’ win over the Magic. Harris went 11-18 from the floor, sinking five of his seven 3-point attempts. He added nine rebounds, a team-high three steals (tied with Duncan Robinson), and one block, committing just one turnover in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jarrett Allen registered a playoff career-high-tying 22 points and a game-high 19 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a series-clinching 114-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round matchup. Allen shot an efficient 7-11 from the field, although he went just 8-14 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high three shots and swiped two steals in 33 minutes played.

Milestones

Cunningham is just the seventh player in NBA postseason history to record at least 30 points and 10 assists in a Game 7. At 24 years and 220 days old, he’s the second-youngest player to accomplish the feat, trailing only Luka Doncic (22 years, 98 days).

Cunningham and Harris are just the 10th teammates (11th instance) in NBA history to each score at least 30 points in a Game 7. They are only the third duo in Detroit Pistons history to each score at least 30 points in the same playoff game.

The Cavaliers’ James Harden recorded three steals to move into eighth place on the NBA’s postseason career leaderboard with 297 thefts. He passed both Maurice Cheeks (295 steals) and Larry Bird (296).

The Cleveland Cavaliers broke the franchise record for most rebounds in a playoff game with 60. The previous mark of 59 rebounds was set on June 1, 2017 versus the Golden State Warriors.

The Detroit Pistons tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with 16. They previously made 16 threes in a playoff game on April 24, 2025 versus the New York Knicks.

Streaking

Cunningham has produced 13 straight 20-point games, seven straight 25-point games, and three straight 30-point games in the playoffs, all of which are the longest such streaks in Detroit Pistons postseason history. He’s averaged 29.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 7.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 1.1 BPG over the former span.

The Magic’s Desmond Bane hit three triples, extending his streak of playoff games with at least one 3-pointer made to 34. That breaks a tie with Fred VanVleet (May 17, 2019 to May 4, 2025) and Cameron Johnson (June 9, 2021 to April 20, 2026) for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Miscellany