Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs with a 111-103 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-21 from the field and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high nine assists, four rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with De’Aaron Fox), and one block in 43 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Julian Champagnie scored 20 points in the Spurs’ series-clinching win over the Thunder. Champagnie went 6-11 from the floor, with all of his makes coming from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds and swiped one steal, posting a game-best rating of plus-16 points in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 22 points as the Spurs beat the Thunder to reach the NBA Finals. Wembanyama shot 7-15 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He added a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Dylan Harper), one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 42 minutes played.

Milestones

Wembanyama won the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy as the Western Conference Finals MVP, averaging 27.3 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 2.7 BPG with 48.1/40.0/89.5 shooting splits. At 22 years old, he’s the youngest player in NBA history to average at least 25 PPG and 10 RPG in a conference or division finals series.

Wembanyama hit 16 triples and blocked 19 shots in the Western Conference Finals, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 15 or more 3-pointers made and 15 or more blocks in a single postseason series.

The San Antonio Spurs have reached the NBA Finals for the seventh time in franchise history. They won the title in five of their previous six appearances, with the only series loss coming in 2013 to the Miami Heat.

The NBA will produce its eighth different champion in the last eight seasons, a first in league history. Either the San Antonio Spurs or the New York Knicks will join the Toronto Raptors (2019), the Los Angeles Lakers (2020), the Milwaukee Bucks (2021), the Golden State Warriors (2022), the Denver Nuggets (2023), the Boston Celtics (2024), and the Oklahoma City Thunder (2025). There were six different champions from 1975 to 1980.

Streaking

The Thunder’s Cason Wallace had two steals, the 18th straight playoff game in which he’s logged at least one theft. He’s recorded multiple steals in each of his last seven contests.

The San Antonio Spurs have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 18 playoff games, the second-longest such streak in franchise postseason history. The record of 21 straight 100-point playoff games was set from May 2, 1982 to April 26, 1985.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the seventh straight defending NBA champion to fail to return to the Finals, the longest such streak in league history. The last reigning champion to reach the Finals was the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors, who fell to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Miscellany