Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 31 points as the Indiana Pacers advanced to the NBA Finals with a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Siakam shot 10-18 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 8-11 from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, a game-high three blocks (tied with Obi Toppin) and one steal, posting a a game-best rating of plus-25 points (tied with Andrew Nembhard) in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored 21 points and dished out a game-high 13 assists in the Pacers’ series-clinching win over the Knicks. Haliburton also recorded a team-high six rebounds (tied with Obi Toppin), three steals, and one block in 37 minutes played. He went 9-17 from the floor, hitting two 3-pointers.

Third ⭐️

Andrew Nembhard scored 14 points and swiped a game-high six steals as the Pacers eliminated the Knicks. Nembhard also handed out eight assists and blocked one shot, recording a game-best rating of plus-25 points (tied with Siakam) in 37 minutes of court time. He shot 6-12 from the field with two 3-pointers made.

Milestones

The Indiana Pacers have reached the NBA Finals for just the second time since joining the league in 1976 (their previous appearance was in 2000). The Pacers participated in the ABA Finals five times in nine seasons, winning three championships.

Haliburton is just the fourth player to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in a series-clinching win in the Eastern Conference Finals. He joins Kevin Porter (1975), Isiah Thomas (1990), and Scottie Pippen (1991).

Haliburton is only the third player to average at least 20 PPG and 10 APG in an Eastern Conference Finals series, joining Rajon Rondo (2012) and Jrue Holiday (2021).

Haliburton produced his ninth double-double of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, tying Dale Davis (2000) for the most such games in a single playoff run by an Indiana Pacer since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points, 14 rebounds) recorded his 10th 20-point, 10-rebound game of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The only other players in New York Knicks history to reach that mark in a single postseason are Willis Reed in 1970 (13 such games) and Patrick Ewing in 1994 (10).

Streaking

Siakam has scored in double figures in each of his 33 playoff games with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 21.3 PPG on 53.9% shooting from the field. That streak extends to 58 games dating back to his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

Towns is the first New York Knick to record four straight 20-point, 10-rebound games in the playoffs since Patrick Ewing in May 1996.

Jalen Brunson (19 points) has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 42 playoff games, the longest such streak in New York Knicks history by 21 games. He’s averaging 29.9 PPG and 6.8 APG over that span.

