Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a franchise-playoff-record 43 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Denver Nuggets 106-99 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The teams will face off in Game 2 Monday night in Denver.

Edwards went 17-29 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and hit all six of his free throws. He added seven rebounds and two blocks, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in a game-high 42 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic compiled team highs of 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals (tied with Michael Porter Jr.) in the Nuggets’ loss to the Timberwolves. Jokic shot just 11-25 from the field (2-9 on 3-pointers), but made all eight of his free throws.

Third ⭐️

Mike Conley posted a double-double, scoring 14 points and dishing out a game-high 10 assists in the Timberwolves’ win over the Nuggets. Conley went 5-8 from the field, sinking three of his four 3-point attempts. He also registered a game-best plus-minus of +20 in 31 minutes of court time.