Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 39 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Cavaliers move on to face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the conference semifinals Tuesday night.

Mitchell went just 11-27 from the field (2-9 on 3-pointers), but made 15 of his 17 free throw attempts. He added nine rebounds and a team-high five assists, committing just one turnover in a game-high 45 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 38 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds (tied with Evan Mobley), but it wasn’t enough in the Magic’s loss to the Cavaliers. Banchero shot just 10-28 from the floor (3-6 on 3-pointers), but went 15-18 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high three steals (tied with two others) in his team-high 42 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Evan Mobley posted a double-double, scoring 11 points (5-8 field goals) and hauling in a game-high 16 rebounds (tied with Banchero) in the Cavaliers’ series-clinching win over the Magic. Mobley also blocked a game-high five shots, the second consecutive game in which he’s recorded five blocks.