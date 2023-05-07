Lakers Rout Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers outscored the Golden State Warriors by a combined 63-38 in the second and third quarters in a 127-97 rout of the defending champions. The Lakers lead this Western Conference semifinal series 2-1, with Game 4 in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lakers center Anthony Davis was a force, scoring a game-high 25 points on just 10 shots from the field. Davis made seven of those attempts and also hit 11 of his 12 free throws. Davis added game highs of 13 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals.

As noted above, Davis was the game’s outright leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. The last player to achieve this feat in a playoff game was Kevin Garnett on May 10, 2012.

Davis has blocked 37 shots in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, more than double that of the next-closest player (Al Horford, 18). Davis has recorded at least three blocks in eight of his nine games this postseason. The last player to produce at least eight such games through his first nine games of a postseason was Elden Campbell in 1995.

Teammate LeBron James produced 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 6-11 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He did not commit a turnover or a personal foul.

It’s the 192nd time James has recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game, a whopping 109 more such games than the next-closest player in NBA history (Larry Bird, 83).

The Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points and dished out five assists in 29 minutes played. Russell shot 8-13 from the field, including 5-8 from 3-point range.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a team-high 23 points in the loss, shooting 9-21 from the field with four 3-pointers made. Curry joined Michael Jordan (1998) as the only players in NBA history age 35 years or older to open a postseason with 10 straight 20-point games.

Including the regular season, Curry has made multiple 3-pointers in 67 consecutive games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 12 games. In fact, Curry owns the four longest such streaks in league history:

67 — Stephen Curry (June 16, 2022–May 6, 2023)

55 — Curry (April 5–Dec. 23, 2015)

53 — Curry (Dec. 1, 2018–April 2, 2019)

47 — Curry (May 4, 2017–Jan. 27, 2018)

40 — Paul George (Nov. 30, 2018–March 5, 2019)

After making 21 3-pointers in each of the first two games of the series, the Warriors hit just 13 of their 44 long-range attempts in Game 3. Overall they shot 36-91 from the floor (39.6%) and committed 19 turnovers which led to 27 Laker points.

Butler Returns, Heat Win

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 28 points after missing Game 2 with an ankle injury, leading the Miami Heat to a 105-86 victory over the New York Knicks. The Heat took a 2-1 lead in this Eastern Conference semifinal series, with Game 4 in Miami on Monday.

Butler shot just 9-21 from the field (42.9%) and did not make a 3-pointer, but hit 10 of his 11 free throws. It’s the 17th time Butler has made at least 10 free throws in a playoff game, the fourth-most such games among active players.

Heat center Bam Adebyao scored 17 points on 7-14 shooting from the field and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Adebayo now has 21 career double-doubles in the playoffs, one shy of matching Dwyane Wade for the second-most such games in franchise history.

The Heat shot just 35-90 from the field (38.9%) — including 7-32 from 3-point range (21.9%) — but made 28 of their 31 free throws (90.3%). It’s the 49th time the Heat have shot less than 40% from the field in a playoff game, but just the seventh time they’ve won such a game. Their last such win came on June 3, 2013 versus the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 20 points and distributed a game-high eight assists in the loss. Brunson struggled to find the range, shooting 7-20 from the field and missing all six of his 3-pointers.

Brunson has scored at least 20 points in each of his eight games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He’s just the second player in franchise history to open a postseason with eight such games in a row, joining Carmelo Anthony (2013).

Teammate Julius Randle recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points and hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds. However, Randle made just four of his 15 shots from the floor (26.7%), missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Knicks shot a miserable 31-91 from the field (34.1%), which included an 8-40 performance from 3-point range (20.0%). It’s the 219th time in NBA history a team has attempted at least 40 3-pointers in a playoff game, but just the fourth time one of those teams shot 20% or worse from long range.

This was just the second playoff game in NBA history in which both teams attempted 30 or more 3-pointers and shot less than 25% on those shots. The first occurred exactly four years earlier, when the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics achieved the dubious feat on May 6, 2019.