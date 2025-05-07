Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell erupted for a game-high 48 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Indiana Pacers 120-119 to fall into an 0-2 hole in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Mitchell shot 15-30 from the field and 17-21 from the free throw line. He added a team-high nine assists, five rebounds, a game-high four steals, and one block in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored 19 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, in the Pacers’ win over the Cavaliers. Haliburton went 7-11 from the floor, sinking both of his 3-point attempts. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Jimmy Butler III compiled 20 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 99-88 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Butler III also swiped a team-high two steals (tied with three others), committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 41 minutes of action. On the downside, he shot just 7-20 from the field (2-8 on 3-pointers).

Milestones