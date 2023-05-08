Booker, Durant Lift Suns

Led by 36 points apiece from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns outscored the Denver Nuggets 129-124 to knot their Western Conference semifinal series at two games each. The series now shifts to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Booker shot 14-18 from the field — including 3-4 from 3-point range — and made five of his six free throws. Booker became the first player in NBA history to score at least 35 points on 75% shooting from the field in back-to-back playoff games.

Over his last two games, Booker has scored 83 points on 79.1% shooting from the field. He’s the first player in NBA history to score at least 80 points with a field goal percentage of 70% over a two-game postseason span.

Booker also dished out a game-high 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds. It’s the third straight game in which Booker has produced at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to record at least three such games in a row in the playoffs, joining LeBron James (five times), Michael Jordan (three times), Oscar Robertson, and Jamal Murray.

Durant bounced back from poor shooting performances in Games 2 and 3 (combined field goal percentage of 37.9%), making 11 of his 19 attempts from the floor. Durant also hit 12 of his 13 free throws, adding a game-high 11 rebounds and six assists. Booker and Durant became the first duo in NBA history to each record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in consecutive playoff games.

The Suns’ Landry Shamet had a productive game coming off the bench, scoring 19 points on just nine shots from the field. Shamet made five of his eight 3-point attempts, including four in a span of 3:37 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Shamet did not record a rebound, assist, steal, block, or turnover. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, he’s just the fourth player to score at least 15 points in a playoff game without recording a rebound, assist, steal, block, or turnover:

Kiki VanDeWeghe (May 11, 1989)

Michael Finley (April 22, 2007)

Mike Miller (June 11, 2013)

Landry Shamet (May 7, 2023)

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic was unstoppable in the loss, scoring a career-high 53 points on 20-30 shooting from the field. The only center in NBA history to score more points in a playoff game is Wilt Chamberlain with 56 on March 22, 1962.

Jokic also distributed a team-high 11 assists. He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a playoff game, and the first non-guard to achieve the feat:

Jerry West (April 23, 1969)

Sleepy Floyd (May 10, 1987)

Russell Westbrook (April 19, 2017)

Damian Lillard (June 1, 2021)

Nikola Jokic (May 7, 2023)

Jokic is averaging 40.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 11.0 APG over his last three games. He’s the first player in NBA history to average a 40-point triple-double over a three-game playoff span.

Teammate Jamal Murray scored 28 points, hitting 13 of his 25 shots from the floor. Murray also recorded seven assists and five rebounds, and did not commit a turnover in 42 minutes played.

Harden Saves Sixers

After blowing a 16-point third-quarter lead, the Philadelphia 76ers survived to outlast the Boston Celtics 116-115 in overtime. Their Eastern Conference semifinal series is now all square at two games apiece, with Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday.

The Sixers’ James Harden scored a game-high 42 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 19.0 seconds remaining in overtime. Harden shot 16-23 from the field, including 6-9 from 3-point range. It’s the highest field goal percentage in franchise history by a player in a 40-point playoff game:

69.6% — James Harden (May 7, 2023)

65.6% — Allen Iverson (May 16, 2001)

65.6% — Iverson (April 20, 2003)

63.3% — Wilt Chamberlain (March 21, 1967)

63.0% — Lee Shaffer (March 26, 1963)

Harden also dished out a game-high nine assists, grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded four steals. He committed just one turnover in 47 minutes played.

It’s been a Jekyll & Hyde series for Harden, with two poor performances bookended by two 40-point games:

Games 1 & 4 — 87 PTS, 33-53 FG (62.3%), 13-23 3P (56.5%)

Games 2 & 3 — 28 PTS, 5-28 FG (17.9%), 2-13 3P (15.4%)

Harden is just the second player in franchise history to record two 40-point games in a playoff series. He joins Allen Iverson, who did so three times (2001 ECS, 2001 ECF, and 2003 EC1).

Teammate Joel Embiid scored 34 points despite not shooting well from the field, making just 11 of his 26 attempts (42.3%). Embiid did hit 12 of his 15 free throws, both figures game highs. He also hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey’s shooting slump continued, as he made just six of his 17 field goal tries. Over his last five games, Maxey has shooting percentages of 35.2% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 24 points in the loss, adding a game-high 18 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. Tatum struggled to find his shot in the first half, but was a much different player after halftime:

1st Half — 2 PTS, 1-9 FG (11.1%)

2nd Half & OT — 22 PTS, 8-11 FG (72.7%)

The second member of the Celtics’ dynamic duo, Jaylen Brown, scored 23 points on 10-16 shooting from the field and handed out five assists. It’s the 30th time Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 20 points in the same playoff game. They are the second-youngest duo in NBA history to reach that mark (based on the age of the oldest player), trailing only Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Celtics center Al Horford blocked five shots for the second time this postseason; he also recorded five blocks versus the Atlanta Hawks on April 25. The last Celtic to produce two such games in a postseason was Kevin Garnett in 2012.