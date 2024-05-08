Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted game highs of 29 points and nine assists (tied with Luka Doncic) as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Dallas Mavericks 117-95 in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Game 2 will be contested Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 8-19 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 11-13 from the free throw line. He also tied Jaylin Williams for the team lead in rebounds with nine and blocked two shots in his team-high 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 32 points as the Boston Celtics blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The teams will remain in Boston for Game 2 Thursday night.

The efficient Brown went 12-18 from the field — including 4-6 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throws. He also grabbed six rebounds and committed just one turnover in 34 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Derrick White scored 25 points and handed out a game-high five assists (tied with three others) in the Celtics’ series-opening win over the Cavaliers. White continued his hot shooting, going 9-16 from the field with seven 3-pointers made. He was charged with just one personal foul and no turnovers in 33 minutes of court time.