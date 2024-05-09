Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored a game-high 34 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Indiana Pacers fell to the New York Knicks 130-121 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. New York owns a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Indianapolis for Game 3 Friday night.

Haliburton shot 11-19 from the field — including 7-11 from 3-point range — and made five of his six free throws. He added nine assists, six rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with Jalen Brunson), and was charged with just two turnovers and no personal fouls in 35 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 29 points despite missing the entire second quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Pacers. Brunson went 11-18 from the floor (3-6 on 3-pointers) and 4-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed five assists and a game-high three steals (tied with Haliburton) in his 32 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Donte DiVincenzo scored a playoff career-high 28 points as the Knicks downed the Pacers. DiVincenzo made 10 of his 20 field goal attempts, including six of his 12 tries from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and four assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 44 minutes of court time.