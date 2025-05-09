Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Julius Randle registered game highs of 24 points and 11 assists (also a playoff career high) as the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Golden State Warriors 117-93 to square their Western Conference Semifinals series at one game apiece. Randle shot 10-17 from the field and 3-3 from free throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards racked up 20 points, a game-high nine rebounds (tied with Rudy Gobert), and five assists in the Timberwolves’ win over the Warriors. Edwards went 6-13 from the floor (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 6-8 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high three steals (tied with Jaden McDaniels) and one block, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 34 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jaden McDaniels scored 16 points on 7-10 shooting from the field as the Timberwolves blew out the Warriors. McDaniels also produced game highs of three steals (tied with Edwards) and three blocks. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 33 minutes of court time.

Milestones