Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama compiled game highs of 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup, giving San Antonio a 2-1 series lead. Wembanyama shot 13-18 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also swiped one steal and committed just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 33 points as the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-94 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Brunson went 11-22 from the floor (3-8 on threes) and 8-9 from the charity stripe. He also dished out a game-high nine assists and grabbed five rebounds in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Spurs. Edwards shot 12-26 from the field (3-9 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 14 rebounds, a team-high six assists, and one block in 41 minutes played.

Milestones

Wembanyama is just the fourth player (ninth instance) to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a playoff game since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74. He joins Hakeem Olajuwon (three times), Shaquille O’Neal (three times), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (twice).

Brunson recorded his seventh career 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist playoff game with the New York Knicks, breaking a tie with Walt Frazier for the most such games in franchise postseason history.

Rudy Gobert broke the Minnesota Timberwolves’ postseason record for most career offensive rebounds with 137, surpassing Kevin Garnett’s previous mark of 136.

The Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record for most field goals attempted in a playoff game with 99, surpassing the previous mark of 96 attempts achieved twice. They also tied the franchise record for most field goals missed in a playoff game with 61, matching their total on April 24, 1998.

Streaking

The Sixers’ Paul George hit three triples to extend his streak of playoff games with at least one 3-pointer made to 53. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA postseason history, trailing only runs of 132 and 54 games by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, respectively.

Brunson has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 51 playoff games, breaking a tie with Hakeem Olajuwon (May 22, 1993 to May 2, 1996) for the 15th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The New York Knicks have scored at least 100 points in 18 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise postseason history. They have won six straight playoff games, matching the longest such streak in franchise postseason history (May 16–30, 1999).

Miscellany