Nuggets One Win Away

The Denver Nuggets are one win away from securing a spot in the Western Conference Finals, beating the Phoenix Suns 118-102 to take a 3-2 series lead. The teams will head back to Phoenix for Game 6 on Thursday.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded his 10th career playoff triple-double, recording game highs of 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic is the eighth player (and first center) in NBA history to reach that mark. He’s the second-fastest player to do so based on games played:

26 — Magic Johnson

58 — Nikola Jokic

91 — Jason Kidd

92 — Rajon Rondo

98 — Russell Westbrook

123 — Draymond Green

132 — LeBron James

151 — Larry Bird

It’s the fifth time Jokic has been the outright leader in points, rebounds, and assists in a playoff game. The only player in NBA history with more such games is LeBron James (15).

Jokic has totals of 306 points, 131 rebounds, and 95 assists in 10 games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The only other player in NBA history to record at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 75 assists through his first 10 games of a postseason is Oscar Robertson in 1963.

Bruce Brown had a huge game coming off the bench for the Nuggets, scoring 25 points in just 27 minutes played. Brown shot 7-11 from the field and made nine of his 10 free throws.

The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a team-high 28 points in the loss. Booker shot 8-19 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point range — and made eight of his nine free throws. Booker is just the ninth player in NBA history to open a postseason with 10 straight 25-point games (a total of 12 instances):

Elgin Baylor (1961, 1962)

Wilt Chamberlain (1962)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970, 1980)

Adrian Dantley (1984)

Alex English (1985)

Michael Jordan (1990)

Kobe Bryant (2003)

LeBron James (2009, 2017)

Devin Booker (2023)

Teammate Kevin Durant scored 26 points, but shot just 10-24 from the field, missing all three of his 3-point attempts. Durant also recorded team highs of 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Booker and Durant have each scored at least 25 points in the same game nine times in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, tied for the sixth-most such games in NBA history by a duo in a single postseason.

Sixers on the Brink

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2001, stunning the Boston Celtics 115-103 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Sixers can wrap up the series with a win in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Sixers center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 33 points, shooting 10-23 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high four shots. It’s the 18th time Embiid has scored at least 30 points in a playoff game, tying Julius Erving for the second-most such games in franchise history.

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points, shooting 10-21 from the floor with six 3-pointers made. It’s the third time Maxey has scored at least 30 points with five 3-pointers made in a playoff game, tying James Harden for the most such games in franchise history.

Speaking of Harden, he scored 17 points on just eight shots from the field. Harden also distributed a game-high 10 assists and snagged eight rebounds. It’s the seventh time he’s recorded a points-assists double-double in a playoff game for the Sixers, tying Allen Iverson for the third-most such games in franchise history.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 36 points in the loss, but made just 11 of his 27 attempts from the field (40.7%). Tatum also recorded team highs of 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals (tied).

The second member of the Celtics’ dynamic duo, Jaylen Brown, scored 24 points on 9-16 shooting from the floor. Brown missed a playoff career-high five free throws, hitting just three of his attempts.