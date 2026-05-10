Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Ajay Mitchell scored a game-high 24 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Los Angeles Lakers 131-108, giving the Thunder a commanding 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Semifinals series. Mitchell shot 10-17 from the field, hitting two of his four 3-point attempts. He added a game-high 10 assists, four rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with Alex Caruso) in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell dropped a game-high 35 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, cutting Detroit’s lead to 2-1. Mitchell shot 13-24 from the floor and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with Cade Cunningham) and dished out four assists in 38 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points in the Thunder’s win over the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 7-20 from the field (3-7 on threes), but went 6-7 from the free throw line. He also contributed nine assists, four rebounds, a game-high two blocks (tied with three others), and one steal in 33 minutes of action.

Milestones

Donovan Mitchell became the 70th player in NBA postseason history to reach 2,000 career points. He attained that milestone in 73 games, tying Nikola Jokic as the ninth-fastest player in league history to do so.

The Cavaliers’ James Harden appeared in his 183rd career playoff game, tying Byron Scott for 16th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason list. He reached two statistical milestones in this game: 300 career steals (eighth player to achieve the feat) and 1,000 career rebounds (53rd).

The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham recorded his second career playoff triple-double, compiling 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The only other player in franchise history to produce a triple-double in the postseason is Isiah Thomas, also with two.

It wasn’t all good for Cunningham , who was charged with eight turnovers. It’s the third time in these playoffs he’s committed at least eight turnovers in a game, tying Magic Johnson (1982-83) for the most such games in a single postseason since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1977-78.

The Oklahoma City Thunder set a franchise record for most field goals made in a playoff game with 53. The previous mark of 52 makes was set on April 23, 1987, when the franchise was known as the Seattle SuperSonics.

Streaking

Cunningham has scored at least 20 points in each of his 16 playoff games, tying Anthony Davis for the third-longest such streak in NBA history to open a postseason career. The record of 27 such games in a row is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Lakers’ LeBron James scored 19 points, extending his streak of playoff games with double-digit points to 149. It’s the fourth-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The Thunder have won eight straight playoff games dating back to last year’s NBA Finals, matching the longest postseason winning streak in franchise history. They also won eight playoff games in a row from April 30 to May 20, 1996, when the franchise was still located in Seattle.

Miscellany