Lakers Win Battle of L.A.

LeBron James produced team-high figures of 35 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists (tied) as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the LA Clippers 130-125 in overtime. It’s the 81st time James has scored at least 30 points in a game since turning 35 years old, breaking a tie with Karl Malone for the most such games in NBA history.

James’ 35 points are the most ever scored by a player in his 21st season or later, breaking the mark of 30 points set by Dirk Nowitzki on April 9, 2019, the next-to-last game of Nowitzki’s career.

Lakers center Anthony Davis scored 27 points on 10-18 shooting from the field, adding 10 rebounds and a game-high four blocks. Davis has recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in each of his last four games. The only player over the last 20 seasons to produce a longer such streak is Davis himself, who recorded six such games in a row last season.

D’Angleo Russell was the third Laker to record a 25-point game, scoring 27 points on 10-19 shooting from the field. Russell has scored 55 points and dished out 14 assists over his last two games, shooting 60.6% from the field and making all nine of his free throws.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 38 points, adding six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Leonard shot 15-28 from the field, making five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range.

Teammate Paul George scored 35 points, shooting 11-16 from the (including 6-9 from 3-point range) and 7-8 from the free throw line. It’s just the sixth time in franchise history two players have each scored at least 35 points in the same game. Leonard and George are the only Clipper duo to accomplish the feat multiple times (twice).

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook scored 24 points and added team highs of 11 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Westbrook collected his 8,000th career rebound in this game. He became just the third player in NBA history to record at least 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists, joining James and Jason Kidd.

Celtics Erupt for 155 Points

The Boston Celtics produced the second-highest scoring game in franchise history, erupting for 155 points in a 155-104 rout of the Indiana Pacers. The franchise record of 173 points was set on Feb. 27, 1959 versus the Minneapolis Lakers.

The 51-point difference is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history, trailing only a 56-point pasting of the Chicago Bulls on Dec, 8, 2018 and a 53-point blowout of the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25, 2022.

The Celtics scored at least 75 points in each half, putting up 75 in the first half and 80 in the second half. It’s the first time in franchise history the Celtics have scored at least 75 points in the first half of back-to-back games, as they had 80 points at halftime on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics shot 20-35 (57.1%) from 3-point range, the 36th time in franchise history they’ve made at least 20 threes in a game. This is the highest 3-point field goal percentage they’ve recorded in one of those games.

Jayson Tatum led eight Celtics in double-figures, scoring a game-high 30 points in just 26 minutes played. Tatum shot 9-15 from the field, made nine of his 10 free throws, and hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds.

The other seven Celtics to score at least 10 points were:

18 — Derrick White

17 — Sam Hauser

16 — Jaylen Brown

15 — Jrue Holiday

15 — Payton Pritchard

13 — Kristaps Porzingis

11 — Dalano Banton

Six of the eight double-digit scorers shot at least 60% from the field, the exceptions being Brown (46.7%) and Porzingis (42.9%).

Quick Hitters

Others notes on last night’s action: