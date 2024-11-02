Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 38 points on 14-20 shooting from the field as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Toronto Raptors 131-125. Davis also went 10-11 from the free throw line, adding team highs of 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks (tied with Jaxson Hayes). He did not commit a personal foul in 36 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 34 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 125-118 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Williamson shot 14-20 from the floor (1-2 on 3-pointers) and 5-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in a game-high 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson poured in a game-high 36 points in just 31 minutes as the New York Knicks routed the Detroit Pistons 128-98. Brunson went 14-22 from the field, hitting six of his eight 3-point attempts. He also dished out five assists and recorded two steals, posting a rating of plus-23 points.