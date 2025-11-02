Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Duren scored a career-high 33 points as the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-110 in Mexico City. Duren was incredibly efficient, going 13-16 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 10 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Quenton Jackson scored 25 points and dished out 10 assists, both career-high figures, to lead the previously winless Indiana Pacers to a 114-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Jackson shot 10-16 from the floor, hitting three of his four 3-point attempts. He also grabbed six rebounds, swiped a game-high three steals (tied with Jimmy Butler III), and did not commit a turnover in 31 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Paolo Banchero scored a game-high 28 points in the Orlando Magic’s 125-94 rout of the Washington Wizards. Banchero went 9-15 from the field (3-6 on threes) and sank all seven of his free throw attempts. He also contributed 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in just 26 minutes of action.

Milestones