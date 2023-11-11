Sixers Win Seventh Straight

Joel Embiid (33 points) and Tyrese Maxey (29) combined for 62 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-106. The Sixers have won seven straight games after dropping their season opener to the Milwaukee Bucks, the longest active winning streak in the NBA.

Embiid shot just 8-21 from the field, but made 16 of his 19 free throws. It’s the 32nd time Embiid has made at least 15 free throws in a game, the second-most such games among active players (James Harden, 73). He also hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Embiid is averaging 31.9 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 5.5 APG this season. He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first eight games of a season (a total of six instances):

Jerry West (1961-62)

Elgin Baylor (1968-69)

DeMarcus Cousins (2017-18)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2017-18, 2022-23)

Joel Embiid (2023-24)

Maxey shot 9-19 from the field and made all nine of his free throws. He also dished out a game-high 11 assists, recorded three steals, and did not commit a turnover. It’s the second time Maxey has recorded a 10-assist game with zero turnovers this season. The only other player to record even one such game this season is Chris Paul.

Maxey has scored 207 points, handed out 60 assists, and committed just eight turnovers this season. Since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1977-78, Maxey is the only player to record at least 200 points and 50 assists with fewer than 10 turnovers through his first eight games of a season.

Quick Hitters

Other notes on the NBA’s second night of In-Season Tournament play: