Sixers Win Seventh Straight
Joel Embiid (33 points) and Tyrese Maxey (29) combined for 62 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-106. The Sixers have won seven straight games after dropping their season opener to the Milwaukee Bucks, the longest active winning streak in the NBA.
Embiid shot just 8-21 from the field, but made 16 of his 19 free throws. It’s the 32nd time Embiid has made at least 15 free throws in a game, the second-most such games among active players (James Harden, 73). He also hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Embiid is averaging 31.9 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 5.5 APG this season. He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first eight games of a season (a total of six instances):
Jerry West (1961-62)
Elgin Baylor (1968-69)
DeMarcus Cousins (2017-18)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2017-18, 2022-23)
Joel Embiid (2023-24)
Maxey shot 9-19 from the field and made all nine of his free throws. He also dished out a game-high 11 assists, recorded three steals, and did not commit a turnover. It’s the second time Maxey has recorded a 10-assist game with zero turnovers this season. The only other player to record even one such game this season is Chris Paul.
Maxey has scored 207 points, handed out 60 assists, and committed just eight turnovers this season. Since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1977-78, Maxey is the only player to record at least 200 points and 50 assists with fewer than 10 turnovers through his first eight games of a season.
Quick Hitters
Other notes on the NBA’s second night of In-Season Tournament play:
Luka Doncic scored a game-high 44 points on 17-21 shooting from the floor (81.0%) as the Dallas Mavericks raced by the LA Clippers 144-126. It’s the highest field goal percentage ever recorded by a Maverick in a 40-point game. The Mavericks are averaging 122.8 PPG this season, the highest such figure through nine games in franchise history.
The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his 33rd career triple-double, compiling 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 105-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis tied Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons for 13th place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 33 points for the Thunder, adding seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.
LeBron James had 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the Phoenix Suns 122-119. The Suns’ Kevin Durant led all scorers with 38 points, his eighth straight 25-point game. Durant also contributed nine rebounds and five assists.
Karl-Anthony Towns recorded season highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 6-2 with a 117-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Teammate Anthony Edwards contributed 28 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Rookie Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points for the Spurs, adding nine rebounds and four blocks.
Jaylen Brown (28 points) and Jayson Tatum (23) combined for 51 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-107. Brown shot 10-19 from the field (making five of his nine 3-point attempts), while Tatum snagged 10 rebounds.
The Charlotte Hornets’ Gordon Hayward produced game highs of 27 points, nine assists, and four steals in a 124-117 win over the Washington Wizards. Hornets center Mark Williams chipped in with 21 points and a career-high 24 rebounds, and did not commit a turnover or personal foul.
The Houston Rockets won their fifth consecutive game, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans 104-101. Rockets center Alperen Sengun scored 24 points, making 11 of his 15 shots from the field. The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 31 points, but was held to 11-24 shooting from the field (3-11 on 3-pointers).
Despite a game-high 37 points from Desmond Bane, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to 1-8 with a 127-121 loss to the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 26 points apiece, shooting a combined 17-29 from the field and 12-12 from the free throw line.