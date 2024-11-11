Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his fourth straight triple-double, scoring a team-high 37 points to game with game highs of 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Denver Nuggets edged the Dallas Mavericks 122-120. Jokic shot 13-21 from the floor (3-3 on 3-pointers) and made all eight of his free throw attempts. He also recorded a game-high three steals in 38 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Kyrie Irving poured in a game-high 43 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fell to the Nuggets. Irving went 17-22 from the field, sinking six of his eight 3-point attempts. He also contributed five rebounds and five assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points and dished out a game-high 14 assists in the Indiana Pacers’ 132-121 victory over the New York Knicks. Haliburton shot 11-18 from the field — including 4-10 from 3-point range — and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also swiped a game-high two steals (tied with three others) in 35 minutes of action.

Don’t miss a day of Statitudes! Sign up using the button below and get 25% off your first 12 months of “NBA statistical goodness” (Marc Stein). Get 25% off for 1 year

Milestones

Jokic posted at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game for the 10th time, tying teammate Russell Westbrook for the second-most such games in NBA history. Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is the all-time leader with 14.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James recorded his 115th career triple-double, compiling 19 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 123-103 rout of the Toronto Raptors.

James raised his career total to 11,262 rebounds, passing Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes (11,256) to take over 29th place on the NBA’s all-time list. He’s the only player to rank in the top 30 on the career leaderboards for points (first), rebounds, and assists (fourth).

Buddy Hield scored eight points in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising his career total to exactly 10,000. He’s the second player from the 2016 NBA Draft class to reach that mark, joining Jaylen Brown.

The Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball tied his franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game, launching 18 in a 107-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s the second consecutive game in which Ball has attempted 18 threes.

The Sixers’ Kyle Lowry handed out five assists, increasing his career total to 7,038. He passed Hall of Famer Tony Parker (7,036) to take over 20th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard.

The Charlotte Hornets set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 54. The previous record of 52 attempts was set on March 31, 2024.

The Phoenix Suns launched a franchise-record 57 3-pointers in a 127-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The previous mark of 53 attempts was set on Jan. 23, 2021.

Streaking

Jokic has recorded a triple-double in four consecutive games, matching the longest such streak of his career. It’s the fifth time he’s produced four straight triple-doubles.

At 39 years and 316 days old, James became the oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles. The previous mark of 36 years and 76 days was set by James (of course) on March 16, 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points (18-29 field goals) and snagged 13 rebounds in a 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds with 50% shooting from the floor in each of his nine games this season. No other player in NBA history has started a season with more than five such games in a row.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic tallied 24 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, making two 3-pointers. He’s scored at least 15 points with one 3-pointer made in 80 straight games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 17 games. Ignoring the points, it’s the 11th-longest 3-point streak in league history.

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 22 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 95-94 loss to the Miami Heat. He’s just the second player in franchise history to score at least 20 points in each of his first 10 games of a season, joining Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett (2000-01).

Ball joined James Harden (Jan. 3 & 5, 2019) as the only players in NBA history to miss at least a dozen 3-pointers in back-to-back games.

The Denver Nuggets have scored at least 120 points in each of their last five games, the team’s longest such streak since the 1990-91 season.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (five).

Do you have family and friends who love the NBA as much as you do? Please consider sharing this publication with them. Your support is greatly appreciated. Share Statitudes

Miscellany